The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State in the last governorship election held in September last year, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has dragged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to court over his arrest and detention in Abuja on May 6, 2019.

Adeleke had approached the Osun State High Court, Ikirun seeking for his fundamental rights to personal liberty and right to freedom of movement and the court presided over by Justice Jide Falola ordered the police not to arrest or detain the senator pending the determination of the substantive case filed before it.

Justice Falola had based his ruling on an earlier court ruling by Justice I.E. Ekwor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who had granted Adeleke leave to travel out of Nigeria to the United States of America between May 7 and June 9, 2019 for medical attention.

Justice Falola, who noted that the ruling of the Federal High Court has incapacitated the respondents from arresting or detaining the applicant, added: “A calm, sober and judicial wisdom dictates that I allow the order made by my brother, Ekwor J. of the Federal High Court Abuja in Charge No, FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018 on Friday 3rd May 2019 to continue to operate.”

But on May 6 when the Osun State High Court order was made, Adeleke was arrested, detained and arraigned on issues bordering on his West African Examination Council certificate and testimonial issued by Muslim Grammar School, Ede.

In a five count offence, Adeleke was accused of presenting fake documents to contest the 2017 senatorial election, which he won by defeating the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussein.

In the fresh suit, Adeleke who sued the IGP; Assistant Inspector of Police, Zone 11, Simon Lough; an Assistant Commissioner of Police; and John Faluyi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, urged to court to further impress it on the respondents of the order made on the matter.

The applicant’s lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, expressed dissatisfaction over the attitudes of the Nigeria Police, saying despite the fact that the respondents were duly served the court order, they still went ahead to arrest and detain the senator.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Falola issued form 48 against the police, asking them to take notice of consequence of disobedience of court order, warning them that they would be guilty of contempt of court “and will be liable to be committed to prison”.

Meanwhile, in a 31 paragraph affidavit before the State High Court and which was sworn to by the Principal of Muslim High School, Ede, Kalidi Adejare Abass, he gave vivid account of the several incidents on the matter, including his arrest and the “perpetual physical and psychological torture he was subjected to”.

Abass further claimed that on several occasions, he had been asked to “write a statement implicating the person of Senator Ademola Adeleke but I have refused to cooperate with the police on this”.

The case was again adjourned to June 17, 2019.