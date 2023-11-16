Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has directed all public servants in the state to wear Adire to work every Wednesday to promote Nigerian culture.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the state Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The circular said the directive affected all categories of public servants across ministries, departments and agencies.

It also affected tertiary institutions, local governments, local development councils and area offices.

”Consequently, every Wednesday is adopted as Adire Osun day with all accounting officers and heads of agencies expected to comply with the directive.

“Additionally, all political appointees are also expected to comply with the directive from the State Executive Council to special advisers, and other categories of appointees”, it said.

The circular further said the governor presented the issue of wearing Adire during the last State Executive Council meeting and it was unanimously approved and adopted.

The circular quoted Adeleke as saying that Adire, actually had its source from Osun, noting that the new decision will reassert the traditional claim of Osun to the adire genre.

The governor recalled his meeting with Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, where the duo resolved to host annual Adire Day celebration.

Adeleke further announced his administration’s plan to create mini-industrial clusters to support the Adire industry and other craft sub-sectors in the state.

“Our administration is working on the creation of SME industrial clusters.

“The Adire and other craft sub-sectors will be supported to grow and flourish.

Also Read:

“By this decision, we are determined to rebuild the Adire industry, that is under threat from foreign mass producers.

“We are poised to breathe life into our culture with Osun as the cradle of the Yoruba nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Adeleke’s predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, had on July 11, 2021 directed all civil servants to wear Adire every Thursday to boost the fabric industry.