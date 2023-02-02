Adeleke directs immediate payment of arrears of half salaries for civil servants

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has directed that workers in the state should be immediately paid arrears of half salary for January 2016.

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Açcording to him, there will be subsequent payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter, beginning with the second quarter of 2023.

He also said there would be monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory pensioners (State and Local), who had not received their bonds with effect from February.

Aina said there would be payment of four months outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020 and October, 2022).

”The money will start with the immediate payment of May 2019 deduction and the other three months deductions at once per quarter.

”’There will also be cash backing of the 2019 to 2022 promotion,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the administration of Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor in the state, had on June 2015, started ‘modulated’ salary payment when the state faced an economic crisis.

During the period, only workers below level 7 received full salary payment.

Workers between level 8 and 12 had been receiving 75 per cent of their salaries while the state’s staff on grade level 13 and above had been receiving 50 per cent of their salaries in line with the structure.

Rauf Aregbesola started payment of full salary for workers in Aug. 15, 2018 and his successor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, continued with the immediate past governor of the state.

Meanwhile, workers have been clamouring for the payment of the arrears of the half salaries.