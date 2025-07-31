Adeleke deploys 1,750 Imole Teachers Corps to Osun schools

As financial constraints delay planned mass teachers’ recruitment, Governor Ademola Adeleke has deployed 1,750 Imole Youth Corps teachers to primary and secondary schools across Osun State.

Governor Adeleke is also seeking the deployment of more members of the National Youth Service Corps to Osun State for posting to schools in the state.

These measures are stop gap actions to address personnel shortage in some schools and to prepare the ground for the expansion of teaching personnel in critical subject areas.

The Imole Youth Corps members posted to the schools hold Nigeria Certificate of Education and University degree qualifications and are already functioning in various schools in the state.

The breakdown of the posting are as follows: Ayedaade, 65; Atakumosa East, 35; Atakumosa West, 43; Ayedire, 47; Boluwaduro, 44; Boripe, 33; Ede North, 74; Ede South, 66; Egbedore, 56; Ejigbo, 87; Ife Central, 61; Ife East, 28; Ife North, 39; and Ife South, 50.

Others are Ifedayo, 58; Ifelodun, 58; Ila Orangun, 83; Ilesa East, 61; Ilesa West, 68; Irepodun, 43; Irewole, 74; Isokan, 19; Iwo, 87; Obokun, 50; Odo Otin, 77; Ola Oluwa, 43; Olorunda, 44; Oriade, 106; Orolu, 41; Osogbo, 80; and Modakeke Area Office, 33.

Adeleke in his response to the development reaffirmed the determination of the government to strengthen the school system through multiple innovations to further improve Osun State’s attainment in national and local examinations.

According to the governor, Osun State’s ranking in national examination will soon hit between number one and three from the present seventh position, promising that teachers recruitment will be achieved before the next elections.

He said: “We will recruit more teachers once the financial climate improves.

“We are however committed to ensuring a narrowing of the personnel gap in our schools.

“That is why we innovated on the Imole Teachers Corps.

“We will train and retrain those presently in service.

“I commend the principals and great members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

“We appreciate the Parents-Teachers Association.

“We will Continue to improve the learning environment for our pupils and students.

“To this end, we commend the private school operators.

“They are a critical sector in the positive development of education in our dear state.”

