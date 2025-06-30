Adeleke congratulates Adeniyi on election as Chair of WCO

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has congratulated the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his election as the chair of the World Customs Organisation.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, Adeleke described Adeniyi as “a top flight professional” making Nigeria proud and placing Osun State on a global map.

He called his election as the chair of WCO as “well deserved”.

He said: “For years, you devoted your life to the custom family with deep experience across the operational departments.

“You are Mr Custom in all senses of it.

Also Read

“Your experience locally and internationally put you in good stead to pilot the Customs service, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“I am therefore elated that you have emerged as the chair of the World Custom Council.

“I have no doubt that you will deploy your decades of expertise to innovate further on best practices in customs practices and traditions.

“The Osun state government under my leadership associate with you as a great son of the state who is contributing phenomenally to national and global development.

“We wish you a rewarding tenure as the chair of WCO.”

Post Views: 12