Adeleke condemns arson attack on Osun High Court building

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has condemned the arson attack on Ilesa High Court building by yet-to-identified persons, describing the act as a criminal attack on the state judiciary.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the governor, on Monday in Osogbo.

Adeleke directed thorough investigation into the incident and also called on security agencies to beef up security in all court premises in the state.

“Thorough investigation must be conducted by the security agencies to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

“I further direct security agencies to beef up surveillance across the various court buildings.

“Additionally, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice is to join hands with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the immediate rehabilitation of the court building,” he said.

Adeleke, who described the attack as a threat to democracy, said that judiciary remains the stabiliser and critical arbiter of the democratic process.

“The judiciary needs our support and not to be attacked,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

NAN further learnt that the arson attack led to the destruction of court sensitive documents and exhibits, with the entire building razed.

An eyewitness revealed that the state fire service responded to the incident but was unable to salvage the situation as the fire had destroyed the building before the arrival of the firemen.

