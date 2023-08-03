Adeleke celebrates Osun PDP Chairman on his birthday 

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has extolled the Osun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Hon Sunday Bisi for his courage, dedication and honesty, describing his birthday as celebration of his tenacity and purposeful leadership.

The Governor who hailed the PDP chief as an exceptional politician with untainted integrity, noted in a congratulatory message signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, that Hon. Bisi’s unflinching commitment to set objectives contributed to the ruling status of the party in Osun state today.

“On this day, I join friends, family and well-wishers to celebrate a responsible and committed politician, Hon. Sunday Bisi. Your birthday is a reminder of the incredible sacrifice you offered and how much your firm commitment to the cause of the people played a huge role in the emancipation of Osun state from ruinous elements,” the statement noted.

“Through your actions and words, you have proved to be a worthy leader whose contributions to the current status of our dear Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state cannot be wished away.

“Even before your eventual emergence as our leader, I had closely observed your genuine commitment to our collective aspiration to rescue our state from the claws of those destructive elements who, for four years, masqueraded as politicians.

“I can go on and on to tell you what you probably didn’t know I appreciate in what you symbolise. I hope all your wishes come true today and forever. Happy birthday to you, my Chairman.”