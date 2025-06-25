Adeleke celebrates Governor Sanwo-Olu at 60

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his Lagos state counterpart, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a symbol of transformational leadership.

Adeleke noted his deep admiration for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s humane and pragmatic approach to governance, hailing him as a champion of a progressive society with his landmark achievements in the centre of excellence.

The Governor appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu style of politics, which emphasises collectiveness and not divisiveness, building bridges and not creating strife, praising his sense of purpose and unwavering desire to impact lives always.

“I celebrate a charismatic leader of the people, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Governor Sanwo-Olu is a practical example of what politics should be as he prioritises building bridges and not creating strife,” Governor Adeleke noted in a congratulatory message.

“As a colleague, I have come to treasure the vision that drives Governor Sanwo-Olu’s many profound interventions in government. He’s an exemplary public servant who inspires selfless service to the people across the nation.

“As he turns 60 years today, I honour his contributions to governance, particularly in Lagos state, where he is building on the foundation laid by President Bola Tinubu several decades ago. He has truly been exceptional in the service to Lagosians and I join in honouring his purposeful leadership.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to God Almighty to continue to bless him with many more celebrations in good health and sound mind as well as a renewed vigour to even do more for his people in Lagos, and Nigeria as a whole.

