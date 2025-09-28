Adeleke calls for political unity, hails Ooni’s cultural leadership as Brazilians, South Africans others storm Ile-Ife

As Ile-Ife marks its 2025 Olojo Festival, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, called on all politicians regardless of their political parties to reject division and embrace unity for the development of the ancient city and the state.

The governor made the appeal on Saturday during the ongoing 2025 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, where dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria gathered to celebrate the annual cultural event.

Represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, Governor Adeleke warmly welcomed political leaders, including former deputy governor and governorship aspirant, Senator Iyiola Omisore, members of the National Assembly, the Osun State House of Assembly, the Asiwaju of the Source, Chief Alex Duduyemi, royal fathers, chiefs, and thousands of participants who thronged the ancient city.

The governor sent his regards to the people of Osun State, stressing the importance of setting aside political differences to maintain peace. He noted that the presence of leaders from diverse political backgrounds at the festival was proof that unity was possible, regardless of party affiliations.

“If you see me and Senator Omisore, we will sit together and dialogue. This is how peace can reign. There is no gain in violence,” Adeleke said, emphasizing the need for reconciliation and constructive engagement among politicians.

He cautioned against political rivalry degenerating into violence, urging leaders to prioritize the interest of the state over personal ambitions.

According to him, politicians have fought themselves long enough and should now work towards building harmony.

Addressing the youth and elderly, the governor appealed to them to resist any attempts to incite violence in Ile-Ife or across Osun State. He charged residents to continue promoting peace so that the festival could be celebrated even more joyfully in the coming year.

Governor Adeleke also prayed for the Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, commending him for his relentless efforts in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition to global recognition. He urged all stakeholders to support the monarch in ensuring peace and development in the land.

Speaking with newsmen, Senator Iyiola Omisore described the festival as a significant cultural heritage that unites the Yoruba people and attracts global attention.

He commended the Ooni of Ife for his commitment to preserving tradition and promoting peace.

Omisore further assured that if he emerges as governor, he will work tirelessly to ensure that the Olojo Festival is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, just like the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove.

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Hassan Oladotun described the Olojo Festival as a grand celebration of the aesthetic cultural heritage of Yorubaland, while also reaffirming the position of the Ooni of Ife as the apex monarch in Yoruba land.

Aare Oladotun urged Yorubas across the world to uphold and embrace the Omoluabi ethos, principles, and values wherever they found themselves.

The President of the Ife Development Board, Gbenga Adefaye, appreciated the Ooni of Ife for his fatherly role and for elevating the Olojo Festival to global prominence.

According to him, the festival is not only for the people of Ife but a celebration of worldwide significance.

He admonished all and sundry to unite and support the Ooni in further expanding the reach and impact of the festival.

Tourists from across the world, including Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, added a rich diaspora cultural flavor to this year’s Olojo Festival. Their presence not only highlighted the global appeal of the celebration but also reinforced Ile-Ife’s place as the cradle of Yoruba civilization.

Speaking with journalists, a visiting tourist from Brazil, João Silva expressed excitement about witnessing the sacred traditions and vibrant displays of Yoruba culture, noting that the festival serves as a bridge connecting Africans in the diaspora to their ancestral roots.

“Being here feels like a homecoming. The energy, the rituals, and the unity are deeply moving,” Silva said.

The festival drew Nollywood icons such as veteran actor Lere Paimo, popularly known as Baba Eda, and the legendary Iya Rainbow, alongside other film stars. Their presence added glamour to the festival, as they joined in celebrating the cultural richness of the Yoruba people.

Meanwhile, the Ooni Ogunwusi had earlier declared that the festival is dedicated to prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and sustainable progress. He admonished relevant stakeholders, particularly traditional rulers across the length and breadth of the Oduduwa race worldwide, to embrace unity as the most veritable tool for achieving these goals.

The Ooni prayed for Nigerians across all regions to experience divine blessings, healing, and national recovery.

Ooni Ogunwusi particularly urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, tolerance, and love for one another, noting that without these values, the country would continue to struggle with division and underdevelopment.

He encouraged the citizens to rise above ethnic and religious differences, stressing that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.

“I am praying for Nigeria and for Nigerians. I seek God’s mercy upon this land. May we all experience peace, unity, progress, and the blessings of the Almighty. To the sons and daughters of Oduduwa everywhere, I urge you: be peaceful, be united, and let us work together for progress,” the Ooni said.

He further called on political leaders to act responsibly, urging them to govern with fairness, justice, and compassion.

According to him, leadership must always prioritise the welfare of the people, adding that no society thrives when its leaders ignore the cries of the masses.