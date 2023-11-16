Adeleke approves suspension of Osun Chief Judge

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has approved the suspension of the state Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

The governor gave the approval despite an order of the National Industrial Court restraining him from removing or interfering with the judiciary.

The statement stated that the Governor approved the resolution of the House of Assembly asking the Chief Judge to step aside over the allegation of misconduct.

Also Read:

“The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside, pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly”, it read partly.