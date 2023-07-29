Adeleke approves payment of another batch of half salary debt

828 828

In line with his pledge to pay up salary debt in the state public service, Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of another batch of half salary debt alongside the state workers’ July salary .

The fresh payment makes it the third time the Governor will pay the half salary debt in line with the template issued early this year to pay the debt on a quarterly basis.

The administration has paid that of the first and second quarters while workers will receive the third quarter payment alongside their July salary.

Governor Adeleke had during the electioneering campaign promised to pay the salary debt on installments basis. The administration had inherited about N26 billion in half salary debt and about N50 billion in pension related debt from the previous government.

Commenting on the approval, the Governor restated his commitment to the faithful implementation of the template for the payment of the inherited salary debt, adding that the template is a consensus among all stakeholders on how to exit the half salary rope.

“I want to assure Osun workers that the payment is progressing as scheduled. Despite the tight fiscal situation, we are prioritising workers welfare by paying the inherited debt on installment basis.

“As a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we will remain focussed on human development even as we work to upgrade our infrastructure and develop our local economy”, the Governor noted.