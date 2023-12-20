Adeleke approves N1.6bn bond certificates for 346 retirees

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the release of bond certificates worth N1.6 billion for 346 retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Ibrahim Akibu, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke pointed out the beneficiaries cut across primary schools teachers and local governments staff, among other retirees .

He said about 182 primary school teachers and 164 local government staff were among the beneficiaries of the bond certificates.

Adeleke said the presentation ceremony would take place on Thursday, December 21 .

”This is another phase in fulfilment of my open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pensions and emoluments issues within the public service.

“We have commenced payment of inherited half salaries and other emoluments owed to public licence servants by the past administration,” Adeleke said.

According to him , the presentation of the bond certificates is a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers welfare in and out of service .