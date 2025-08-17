Adelabu sympathises with Ayefele over fire incident at Fresh FM

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has sympathised with gospel artiste and media personality, Yinka Ayefele over the fire incident that engulfed his radio station, Fresh FM in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement by Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, on Sunday in Abuja.

He described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

The minister said that he received with deep concern the reports of the devastating fire incident at the premises of Fresh FM 105.9, a leading radio station in Ibadan.

According to him, Fresh FM is a pillar of quality broadcasting, entertainment, and public enlightenment in Oyo State and by extension, Nigeria.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Ayefele, the management and staff of Fresh FM, as well as the good people of Oyo State over this unfortunate incident.

”This tragic event highlights the critical importance of electrical safety in both public and private facilities,

”As minister of power and a keen follower and listener of Fresh FM, I urge all stakeholders to prioritise regular inspections of power infrastructure and adhere to safety standards to minimise fire risks,” he said.

