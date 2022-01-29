Adelabu, Akande-Sadipe, Shittu condole Folarin over wife’s death

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, have condoled Sen. Teslim Folarin over the death of his wife, Angela.

They expressed their condolences in separate statements made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Angela, a legal practitioner, died on Friday in UK.

Adelabu, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Femi Awogboro, described the death of Angela as shocking, sad and devastating.

“When I heard of the demise of the wife of my Egbon through social media, I couldn’t believe it until confirmed through a call to him.

“Angela’s death, at this time, is not only shocking but sad, depressing and highly devastating.

“It is a big blow to lose a supportive and energetic wife like Angela Folarin, but Allah is unquestionable as He calls his servant anytime he pleases,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that the late Angela would be greatly missed for her inspiration as well as support as a wife and a mother.

He said the deceased was a jovial, tolerant and accommodating lady that would be sorely missed by her immediate family, friends, professional colleagues, extended family and her husband’s political associates.

“To my distinguished Egbon, Sen. Teslim Folarin, we can say all sorts of sweet words to you at this tough moment.

“But, the sad feeling of the untimely loss of a soulmate is too strong to instantly bow to the powers of such condolences. We share in your grief.

“You are the only one that can console yourself, with your words on your Facebook page that ‘Allah’s will is supreme’, and no one can challenge it,” he said.

Adelabu, then prayed that Almighty Allah repose her soul, forgive her sins, protect and bring succour to you and the children.

“May the Almighty Allah grant you the divine strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss of your better half,” Adelabu said.

Also, Akande-Sadipe described Angela’s death as a devastating blow to the people of Oyo State, saying it is too painful to fathom.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, called for prayers in the state, noting that the rate of deaths needed prayers.

“Angie, as I fondly call you, I can’t believe you’re gone, so soon, so suddenly. Wow, life is indeed a mystery. Warm, sweet, kind-hearted, loving and full of life. Angie, Rest in Peace at the bosom of the Lord.

“Death is a price all must pay, but when one so young, so full of life departs, it leaves a hollowness in all our hearts, but who are we to question God.

“All we can say is May the Almighty console her loved ones and grant her peaceful rest in paradise. May she leave on in our memories and may those memories bring succour to her loved ones,” she said.

Akande-Sadie prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Angela and grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May the Almighty console your husband, the children, your mother, siblings and the people of Oyo Central, all of whom you loved dearly,” she said.

In his condolence, Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communications, symphatised with Sen. Teslim Folarin, over the sudden death of his beloved wife, Angela.

Shittu, in a statement by his media aide, Taiwo Oluwadare, described Angela’s demise as sudden and most unfortunate.

The APC chieftain prayed that Allah would console and grant the senator and his entire family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“Please accept my sympathy over the unfortunate death of your loving wife. It is most unfortunate,” he said.