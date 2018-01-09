Adekuoroye set for India Pro Wrestling League — Coach

As the India Pro Wrestling League begins on Tuesday, Purity Akuh, the coach of Africa’s No. 1 female wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, says different strategies have been mapped out while training the athlete trained for the challenge.

Akuh told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone from India that he hoped Adekuoroye’s team clinches the league this season.

NAN reports that Adekuoroye is in India for the Pro Wrestling League season three, which kicks off on January 9.

Adekuoroye renewed her contract with Mumbai Maharathi Wrestling Club for Rs 35 lakh in the women’s 57kg weight category.

He said: “Our aim is to win all the matches as they come because that’s a step to actualising the dream toward winning the league.

“The target is winning the trophy for Mumbai Maharathi Wrestling Club.’’

According to the coach, there are strong contenders in her weight category, adding that she is fully prepared for the competition.

He said: “She has the likes of world silver medallist, Marwa Amri of Veer Marathas and World Champion, Helen Maroulis of Haryana Hammers, who are very strong and highly competitive.

“Marwa and Helen are strong opponents; we have watched their videos and have planned ahead of the challenges.

“We have watched video clips of previous bouts of some of her opponents and that has aided us in preparing her for the league.

“By God’s grace, we will defeat them.’’

Akuh said the league was an avenue to compete with world class athletes; it helps in terms of exposure and popularity of athletes globally.

The coach said Adekuoroye had moved up from her former weight category and is now facing new challenges and new faces.

He said: “Although, she moved up to another weight category, she wants her fans to have confidence in her. She has promised to give the league her 100 per cent and win all her matches by the grace of God.”

NAN reports that Adekuoroye won the Sportswoman award for 2017.

Her teammates in Mumbai Maharathi Wrestling Club for the league are: Andrei Yatsenco, Soslan Ramonov, Virdev Gulia, Satyavrat Kadian, Satyendra, Simi, Sakshi Malik and Vascon Cynthia.