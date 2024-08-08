Adekuoroye crashes out for Nigeria’s third loss in wrestling

Nigeria on Thursday lost its third entry in the six-athlete wrestling team when one of its brightest and medal hope Odunayo Adekuoroye lost 8-10 to China’s Hong Kexin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adekuoroye could not stand up to Hong in the women’s freestyle 57 kilogramme event of the 2024 Olympic Games wrestling competition.

In the quarter-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, both wrestlers were even by the end of the bout’s first period in spite of the Nigerian’s early lead.

But Hong pulled away in the second period, scoring technical points freely as she headed into the semi-finals.

NAN reports that Adekuoroye had earlier in the day in the first round overcome Algerian Chaimaa Aouissi who got injured.

