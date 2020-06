Popular musical couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, now have a baby girl.

This is coming days after the social media was awash that Simi had already delivered the baby.

Adekunle Gold and Simi have named the new bundle of Adejare.

Simi wrote: “Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.

“Deja, my baby girl, I got you.

“I promise.

“Now and forever.

“So help me God.”