Singers, Simi (Simisola Ogunleye) and Adekunle Gold (Adekunle Kosoko) on Wednesday took to their social media platforms to celebrate their second wedding anniversary with never before seen wedding photos.

They also wrote lovely heartfelt messages to celebrate their anniversary.

Adekunlegold wrote on his Instagram: “I look back to the first day I met you. l had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.

“This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion, I

even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.

“I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life. I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.

“Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together. With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much; it’s too much to count.

“I love you Simi. Forever your steward.”

Similarly, Simi wrote on her Instagram: “2 years. Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man.

Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you.

“I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your

own best man (don’t leave me).

“One of my favorite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and

home.

“I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now,forever and one extra

day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo… Happy Anniversary Baby. ”

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in a closely-guarded wedding last January.

They had their white wedding in Lagos as a private ceremony devoid of the usual paparazzi that surrounds celebrity weddings.

About 300 guests were reported to have attended the wedding.