First Bank of Nigeria on Friday confirmed that Dr. Adesola Adeduntan had resumed as the Chief Executive Officer in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A statement by the management of the bank said Adeduntan had resumed as directed by the apex bank.

“We can confirm that the bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly,” said the statement.

The management of the bank said there is no cause for panic amongst the banking public, as the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the bank and position it as a banking industry giant.