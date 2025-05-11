Adedoyin commends Tinubu’s reward system, hails two appointments

Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, a veteran journalist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended President Bola Tinubu for putting in place a reward system for party stalwarts as he appointed two more persons.

The seasoned journalist gave the commendation in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

Adedoyin, a member of the Board of the International Press Institute, was reacting to the appointment of Hajia Bilikisu Sanni and Bishop Bunmi Olusona as Executive Director and non-Executive Director of the board of the newly-created North Central Development Commission.

The former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State described both appointments as well deserved.

He expressed gratitude to the President for always honouring Kwara State in federal appointments and distribution of infrastructure projects.

He said: “I don’t think we are celebrating these appointments enough.

“We should; it is not just that two Kwarans were appointed to federal positions of political significance, the appointees belong to the genre of politicians often overlooked in national appointments.

“They are homegrown, active at home and well-grounded in community development.”

Their appointments, he said, came in the wake of similar federal recognition of prominent stakeholders such as former Kwara State Executive Council member, Abdullateef Alakawa, and Chairman of the APC in Kwara State, Sunday Fagbemi.

Adedoyin said he was excited by the appointments given to home-based politicians as it was in tandem with the case he made to Tinubu as then APC presidential candidate when he visited Kwara State in 2023.

He recalled that he had canvassed at his parley with APC stakeholders in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, that recognition and patronage be given to stakeholders and politicians who toil at home for the party’s electoral success.

He thanked the President for responding positively to his request.

Adedoyin also thanked Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the home leadership of the party for its unrelenting quest for a good deal for Kwara State at the federal level.

He added: “There are just so many interests at stake and fierce power play at work.

“This is a lesson for all of us in party politics.

“We all cannot get political appointments at the same time; yours will come in different ways.”

