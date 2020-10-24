RelatedPosts No Content Available

The planned celebration in honour of reputable businessman, Sir Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, who turned 85, has been postponed in deference to the mood of the Nation over the #EndSARS protest.

This was announced in a short statement by the Odole-Oodua 85th Birthday Anniversary Planning Committee on Friday.

The committee said: “In deference to the mood of the Nation and particularly in empathy with the victims of the Youths’ protest, all activities planned for the 85th Birthday Anniversary of Sir Kesington Adebutu have been shelved.

“We enjoin all well meaning Nigerians to bear with the Nation and pray fervently for a quick return to normalcy from this trying moment.

“May the Good Lord guide both our Leaders and the Led rightly.”