Adebutu donates eye centre to OOUTH

Sir Kessington Adebutu , a renowned philanthropist has donated a well- furnished eye centre to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centre at the premises of the hospital on Wednesday, Adebutu said there was need to provide standard eye care facility in the state for the benefit of mankind.

Represented by Kola Oyefeso, his associate, Adebutu said the centre was donated under the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) .

He called on the management of the teaching hospital to make judicious use of the facility.

Adebutu added that it was important for well-meaning individuals to join hands with government to facilitate the rapid development of the health sector.

He stated that the eye centre was one of his many philanthropic gestures.

”This investment was borne out of the need to provide standard eye care facility in the state for the benefit of mankind,” he said .

In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said he had pledged not to renege in efforts at improving the quality of healthcare services at the hospital.

Abiodun said he intended doing this through collaboration if the state government, the private sector and well-meaning individuals.

The governor said that the government had made giant strides in delivering quality services.

He said these were evident across the health facilities in the state, including the state-owned teaching hospital.

Abiodun described the eye centre as conducive and equipped with standard facilities that would provide residents with qualitative Ophthalmic services.

“We are happy that this project has come to fruition today.

“Our government will continues to make landmark achievements in the health sector through collaboration with well-meaning individuals, development partners, and the private sector,” he said.

The governor appreciated the donor for investing in the teaching hospital for the benefit of residents, appealing to other well-to-do citizens of the state to emulate the gesture.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, OOUTH Board, Dr Taiwo Hassan, said that the eye unit of the institution was behind in terms of international standard.

Hassan explained that the enabling environment for public-private partnerships created by the present administration had, however, changed the narrative.