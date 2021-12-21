Adeboye’s birthday: Group unveils online Apps to win souls for Christ

A group, ReachForChrist Initiative, has unveiled a mobile application to win souls for Christ all around the global.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Apps include iReach App and Philip Chatbot, a statement said on Tuesday.

They were unveiled at the launching of the 80 Days Soul-Winning Challenge to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the statement said.

During his address, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, said that the challenge was aimed at winning eight million souls in 80 days.

According to him, the challenge is a birthday gift to a man who has dedicated the major part of his adult life to soul-winning.

Oke said: “The ‘iReach’ App is a mobile and web based application for setting soul-winning targets.

“It will help soul winners to track and maintain discipline during the 80 Days challenge and beyond, while the ‘Philip Chatbot’ is an interactive platform built to help new converts begin a smooth journey in Christ.

“The 80 Days Soul-Winning challenge will span almost three months from December 13, 2021 to March 2, 2022.

“Interested persons can register to join the challenge at www.reach4christ.org

“The passion of Pastor Adeboye for soul-winning is an admirable and inspiring attribute that should challenge every believer to participate in the 80 Days Soul Winning Challenge.”

In his presentation, the Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Champions Cathedral, Warri, Delta State, Pastor Emmanuel Emefienem, highlighted how the group intended to meet its target.

Emefienem said: “There will be a 100,000-man soul winning team, who will hold crusades across 80 cities and towns as well as organise Gospel invasion in 40 higher Institutions in the country.

“The team will also hold outreaches in 40 correctional facilities, organise 80 hours marathon Messiah’s Praise, outreaches in 2000 secondary schools, 40 mission fields outreaches, among others programmes.

“We enjoin believers from all walks of life to support the project and commit themselves to honouring Pastor Adeboye and expanding the kingdom of our Heavenly Father.”

In his remarks, Pastor Leke Adeboye said the challenge was also aimed at reviving the passion for soul-winning among Christians all over the world.

He encouraged Christians to emulate Pastor Adeboye by joining the challenge to win a soul per day throughout the 80 days.