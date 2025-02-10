Adeboye: We wrote petition against TikToker Seaking — Forum

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum has taken responsibility for writing the petition against TikToker, Ogunsanwo Olumide John, popularly known as Seaking, for “insulting” the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The Convener of the Forum, Adama Paul James, confirmed this over the weekend, with Seaking likely to appear in court this week.

The TikToker arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Lagos State and transferred to the Federal Investigation Department in Abuja, for alleged cyberbullying.

The FID is being overseen by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Dasuki Galandanchi.

Seaking had described Pastor Adeboye as “very stupid and foolish” for declaring an annual 100 days fast.

James said: “This act of brazen cyber harassment is not only reprehensible but also strikes at the heart of our cultural norms and values.

“It undermines the crucial principle of respect for elders that is deeply embedded in our society.

“The phenomenon of moral degeneration is reaching unprecedented levels, challenging the very fabric of our values.

“Christian leaders and elders deserve the utmost respect as they represent wisdom, experience, and our cultural legacy.

“This constitutes a grave violation of Nigerian cybercrime law, specifically Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2024, as amended, which criminalizes cyber harassment and makes it punishable by imprisonment.”

