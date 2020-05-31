The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has told pastors of the church to get set for numerous naming ceremonies early next year following the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

Adeboye said this on Sunday in a sermon in which he spoke on: “Things you must do during lockdown.”

He said: “A lot of great things are going to come out of this lockdown.

“Let me advice those of you who are pastors: you are resting now, I am busy.

“Get ready because early next year, you’ll be having a lot of naming ceremonies.

“You’ll be going from house to house naming newborn babies as a result of the lockdown.”

Pastor Adeboye, among the list of things to do during the lockdown, said Christians must pray without ceasing, study the word of God, meditate on the word of God, be ready to receive vision from God and plan to actualise the vision.

He said: “God speaks to people who are not in a hurry to leave his presence.

“You don’t rush out of his presence.”

The revered man of God also listed cleaning of the house as one of the things Christians should do during the lockdown.

He also advised them to give out things they no longer needed.

He said: “There are things in your house you don’t use them, give them out.

“Light up your house because water in a river is always fresh.

“Things you pile up, give them out to people in need.

“They will be extremely grateful and thank God on your behalf.”

Pastor Adeboye also requested for prayer for himself and other pastors.