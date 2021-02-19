The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called for prayers to effect the release of Leah Sharibu, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists.

Adeboye made the call in a statement on Saturday.

He said: “I, hereby again call and direct all pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released.

“We shall not relent in our prayers.”

Sharibu was among the 110 students abducted by Boko Haram Terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

She was, however, not released alongside others for her decision not to renounce Christianity.