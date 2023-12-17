Adeboye reveals what he told Oba Laoye about Soun stool

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, revealed why he did not stop the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye from vying for the stool.

Laoye was a pastor of RCCG in the United States of America.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, approved the selection of Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland on September 2, 2023, from Olaoye Ruling House after duly selected by the kingmakers in the ancient town.

The stool became vacant after the transition into the great beyond of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

On September 8, the kingmakers in Ogbomosoland, led by Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, installed Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.

Pastor Adeboye, while speaking at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the new Soun, said he knew Olaoye was born to be a king.

Adeboye said, “When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development I told him to go and pray, he came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again, and after a while, he came back and told me God had spoken. I have heard him loud and clear that I should go ahead. It was then that I told him to go because it had been destined. I knew that long ago, but I want God to speak to him directly.

Also Read:

“To my critics, if I said no and God said Yes, whose word is the final? God of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition,” he explained.