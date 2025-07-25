Adeboye donates dialysis centre to OAUTHC’s Wesley Guild, Ilesa

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on Thursday donated a dialysis centre to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Wesley Guild, Ilesa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the facility, donated to mark Pastor Folu’s 77th birthday, was inaugurated by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke commended Adeboye and his wife for their consistent kind gestures in the education and health sectors as well as humanitarian relies, all of which, he said, had touched several lives across the world.

According to him, kidney-related ailments have been on the rise in the country, with many patients who cannot afford the treatment.

He appreciated the general overseer and his wife for filling the gap, thus bringing hope to the hopeless and help to the helpless.

Also Read:

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Jola Akinsola, urged other organisations, NGOs, philanthropists, and other kind-hearted individuals to support the hospital.

He appealed to the management of the hospital to ensure proper maintenance of the centre.

Adeleke pledged that the state government would collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure that the centre was not closed down and that necessary consumables were provided.

Earlier, the RCCG Continental Overseer, Pastor Johnson Odesola, had described Adeboye as a pathfinder who was not only preaching the gospel but also demonstrating the preachings.

Odesola, who represented Pastor Adeboye, said that the general overseer had been showing care to several people to ensure their welfare and well-being.

He appealed to the country’s leaders still travelling abroad for medical attention to emulate Adeboye by prioritising the health sector for the betterment of the generality of the people.

Earlier, Pastor Kayode Pitan, the Assistant National Christian Social Responsibility Coordinator (CSR) of the RCCG, said that the various charity activities of the church were being handled by “His Love Foundation” (HLF), an arm of the church.

Pitan, represented by Assistant CSR Coordinator, Pastor Detola Akinyemi, stated that the dialysis centre would be the 13th to be donated by RCCG across the country.

He said that a total of 207,761,297 people had benefitted from the facilities in the last eight years, with over N110 billion committed to the projects.

According to him, the centre has three dialysis machines, beds, one water reverse osmosis purification system, one 30 KVA generator and air conditioners.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director, OAUTHC, Prof. John Okeniyi, appreciated God for giving everyone the grace to witness the occasion, congratulated Pastor Folu and thanked her and the husband for the donation of the centre.

Okeniyi said that the centre would serve patients across the six states in the South West and even beyond, while it would complement the facilities already on ground at the hospital for treatment of kidney diseases.

Post Views: 32