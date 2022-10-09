Adeboye blames Christians for country’s woes, says: ‘It’s a miracle Nigeria is still one’

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has blamed Christians for the woes of the country.

The renowned cleric made his position known on Friday night at the 2022 International Youth Convention of the church.

Adeboye equally added that it was a miracle that Nigeria has remained one till now.

He said: “I will tell you the truth: That Nigeria is still one up till this moment is a sign of a miracle, it shows God still answers prayers.

“But if you want something and you haven’t got it yet, you will pray more.

“After all, He (God) said: ‘Pray till your joy be full.’

“Whether you believe it or not, one day, and I believe it won’t be long, our joy will be full.”

Adeboye, while declaring seven days of fasting and prayer for Nigeria, said it was because of the failure of Christians to pray that the country is in its present state.

He said: “There is a God on His throne and He still answers prayers.

“From November 26 to December 2, as many of you as possible are invited to fast and pray with me.

“It’s only for seven days.

“We want to pray surprisingly for ourselves.

“I will tell you more details later. but whatever is going on in Nigeria today is the fault of us Christians.

“Why?

“Because God said if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, He said He will hear from heaven and heal our land.

“Who are the people to pray?

“My people.

“The church is the only organisation in the world that is bold enough to say we are children of God.

“So, we are the people called by His name, that is why they call us Christians.

“We are the ones to pray if we want our land to be healed.”