Adebanjo: We’ve lost a gem, kingmaker – NADECO

The National Democratic Coalition says it has lost a gem and kingmaker in the death of the late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

A NADECO chieftain, Chief Ayo Opadokun, who led an eight-man delegation on a condolence visit to the Adebanjo family, said that the group would continue to mourn the elder statesman.

Addressing newsmen, Opadokun said that Adebanjo, as at the time of his exit from the terrestrial divide, was the oldest member of the defunct Action Group (AG).

He said that Adebanjo was one of the first provincial organising secretaries of AG, led by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Chief Adebanjo was known for being a man of conviction throughout his life span.

“He was a distinguished apostle of awoism and the egalitarian philosophy of life more abundant and welfarism.

“These were embodied in the AG, Unity Party of Nigeria and the Alliance for Democracy, which he chaired after the unfortunate departure of Amb. Jolly Tanko Yusuf who decamped to the PDP.

“Chief Adebanjo was a man of discipline, courage and industry, as he was in the habit of committing himself to anything he had voluntarily associated himself with.

“Chief Adebanjo was never missing in the thick of Afenifere and NADECO’s many brushes with the Nigerian state coercive agents,” he said.

Opadokun said that the late elder statesman advocated for Nigeria’s adoption of federalism as its system of government.

He said that Adebanjo did all these because of the recognition by AG that Nigeria, being a heterogeneous country, should have a mode of government that allowed for free reigns of all the country’s diversities but united as federation of regions.

“Adebanjo was an accomplished kingmaker of sort, as many people were groomed under his influence,” the NADECO chieftain remarked.

According to him, the late elder statesman was one of the founders of NADECO, adding that he was a dedicated patriot.

He applauded the late Adebanjo’s unwavering passion for justice, equity and fairness to all nationalities within Nigeria, noting that his legacy would remain indellible.

“NADECO could say without any ambiguity that Chief Adebanjo had run the race and he has finished his course, exceptionally well.

“When shall we find again the kind of dedicated patriots who money or lure of office cannot buy, particularly in these challenging times?” he queried.

Opadokun said that NADECO would remain committed and steadfast to ensure that Nigeria returned to a federal constitutional governing country.

Responding, Adebanjo’s first daughter, Adeola Azeez, commended NADECO for its support.

She described her father’s passing as a tremendous loss to Nigeria, the Yoruba people, and everyone who knew him.

“We will all miss him. He was a very courageous and fearless leader who touched so many lives.

“He loved Nigeria so much that he decided to depart this world on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Azeez said that if Yoruba and Nigeria could come together, his father would be proud, even in death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NADECO chieftains on the delegation included: Prof. Sylvester Akhaine, Chief Linus Okoro, Chief Gbenga Akaka, Dr Kola Afolabi, Ms Tessy Irabor, Chief Wale Osun and Popoola Ajayi.

NAN also reports that friends, associates and family members have been thronging Adebanjo’s Lekki residence since his passing was announced on Friday afternoon.

Adebanjo died on Friday in his Lagos home at the age of 96.

