Adebanjo was a patriot par excellence — Fasoranti

The leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, has described the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo as a patriot par excellence.

The Asiwaju Yoruba said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online late on Friday.

Fasoranti said: “It is with great sadness, that I received the news of the passing into glory of Chief Samuel Ayodeji Adebanjo, my brother, comrade-in-arms and political associate for upwards of 70 years.

Also Read:

“His contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history. He was an unrelenting ideologue who fought for many noble causes under the auspices of Afenifere where he was once the Acting Leader.

“Members of Afenifere family will greatly miss this fallen hero.

“Chief Adebanjo was a custodian of positive values that define progressive politics in Nigeria. As a disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, SAN, he was committed to the principles of good governance, rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights of Nigerians. His advocacy for the restructuring of Nigeria was borne out of the conviction that only a truly federal Nigeria, where justice and fairness are supreme, could fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Post Views: 5