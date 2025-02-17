Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Obi, Anyaoku, others pay condolence visit

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former Commonwealth General-Secretary, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, have visited the residence of the late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to commiserate with his family over the death of their patriarch.

While Anyaoku was at Adebanjo’s home on Friday in his personal capacity, Osinbajo and Obi visited the family on Saturday.

Anyaoku again led members of The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen and eminent Nigerians, on a condolence visit to the family on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that visitors were received by the children of the late Yoruba leader, led by his eldest son, Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo, at their Lagos home.

After a meeting with the children of the deceased, Osinbajo said Adebanjo’s service to humanity remained exemplary.

He said in the condolence register: “Papa had been at the forefront of everything significant, progressive political and social enterprise, before and since independence.

“His life is an example of exemplary service and dedication to nation building.”

According to him, Adebanjo boldly spoke his views and championed regional and national causes.

Also extolling Adebanjo’s virtues in the condolence register, Obi said: “You fearlessly and courageously stood and fought for justice, fairness and a better Nigeria for all and remained consistently consist till the end.

“May God Almighty grant you eternal rest and grant the family and all of us the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss.”

Speaking with newsmen, Obi said that Nigeria needed people who make sacrifices for the good of the country like Adebanjo.

Also Read

Obi, whose presidential aspiration was backed by the deceased during the 2023 general election, said Adebanjo lived a life of sacrifice, service, sincerity and simplicity.

The former Anambra governor added: “Baba’s passing was a huge loss to the nation, it is a very devastating loss.

“However, like I have always said, he was one of those who fearlessly and courageously fought for justice, equity, fairness, and a better Nigeria.

“And most importantly, he remained consistent till the end.

“In this country, people easily get compromised or become transactional.

“But Pa Adebanjo was exceptional.

“He lived a life of service, sacrifice, simplicity and sincerity.

“We wish we have a replacement for him; people who will stand for the truth, and nothing but the truth.

“This country needs people that will sacrifice for their country; people that will stand for a country of justice, a country of equity, a country where there’s care for the poor, vulnerable, and everybody can live and be proud of.”

Similarly, Dr. Yunus Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, said Adebanjo was a man of high integrity and strong principles.

Tanko said: “Pa Adebanjo was a good man who represented the interest of his people with love and integrity.

“Nigeria has lost a rare gem which is irreplaceable.

“I wish Nigeria would be able to listen to most of his suggestions for the benefit of our collective interest.”

Also, Senator Femi Okurounmu, one of the leaders of Afenifere, described Adebanjo as a mentor.

Okurounmu said: “Mr dear leader, seven decades of tutelage under you and other Afenifere leaders are unforgettable.

“I shall miss you dearly.

“I wish you a safe repose with the Lord.

“If the dead see one another, greet Papa Awolowo for me.”

Other notable dignitaries that have visited Adebanjo’s residence included a former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, and a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

NAN also reports that friends, associates and family members have been thronging Adebanjo’s Lekki residence in Lagos State since his passing was announced on Friday afternoon.

Adebanjo died on Friday in his Lagos home at the age of 96.

Post Views: 1