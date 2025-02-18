Adebanjo, Clark: Two uncommon Nigerians exit, by Wahab Shittu

The deaths in quick succession of two uncommon, patriotic and courageous Nigerians, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark respectively in the last two weeks speak volumes about the significance of lives dedicated to courage and convictions in our collective consciousness.

These two distinguished Nigerians knew nothing about fear and raised their strong voices against oppression and in favour of justice and people’s emancipation.

The departed individual institutional figures were feared and dreaded in the camp of oppressors even if they never carried guns or any other weapons of mass destruction.

The weapons they deployed were their strong voices and the power of robust intellect and pen deployed in constructive engagement of core issues of Governance.

And so when very recently they passed on, the world took notice and mourned.

Many applauded lives of courage and convictions.

Significantly, both believed in our shared humanity as a people.

Both utilized their ethnic platforms to champion people’s liberation and were prepared to embrace elements from other ethnic tendencies in favour of a united Nigeria.

And they fought and embraced the struggles until their very end.

Pa Adebanjo and Pa Clark kept faith with the struggle throughout. Not once did they waver, not once did they abandon the struggle in favour of filthy lucre.

Both were deservedly adjudged elderstatesmen and commanded the respect of Nigerians.

They were consistently committed to the rescue of the project Nigeria.

History will be kind to them and document their struggles for a great, united and prosperous Nigeria.

Expectly since their exits, tributes have been pouring as Nigerians sang their praises to high heavens.

And so by the exits of Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Edwin Clark, it can be said in their favour that “Life levels all men, Death reveals the Eminent.”

Farewell worthy patriots.

Dr Wahab Shittu SAN

