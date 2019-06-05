Addas Mall, the latest shopping mall in Lagos, is poised to be a one stop shop for the latest and most popular brands and items.

The first-class shopping centre located in Agidingbi, the heart of Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, is offering its loyal customers the chance to earn massive discounts for shopping during the holidays.

From June 3 to 6, 2019 when the Eid-El-Fitri festivities end, shoppers can enjoy up to 10 per cent discount on selected items.

The company, always looking for ways to add value to its fanbase and the general population, settled on this initiative as its own way of felicitating with the Muslim community and the general consumer population on the occasion of this year’s post-Ramadan celebrations.

It has made some of the most sought after products on the shelves available at eye-watering low prices during the holidays.

First-time consumers can avail themselves of the opportunity to try a whole new shopping experience and earn rewards while doing so.

Addax Mall’s wide selection of brands ranging from grocery products to fashion and outdoor items means its clientele is always spoilt for choice.

It stocks everything for every range, ensuring that everyone in the family has something to take off the shelves.

To take advantage of this huge promo, head to 8/10 Hakeem Balogun Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja from 9am to 9pm daily to join the huge dash for the trolleys.

To avoid the mad rush that is sure to ensue from the huge volume of customers, the mall has placed cashiers in strategic check-out points throughout the premises.

Addas Mall is a company that prides itself on excellent service and stocking only the best quality items for every strata of consumer.

With a gigantic premise housing several sections easily accessible through electric escalators, consumers are assured of maximum satisfaction and hassle-free shopping experience.