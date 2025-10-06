ADC: We are not surprised that Tinubu has kept an alleged certificate forger in his cabinet

The African Democratic Congress has said that the party is not surprised that President Bola Tinubu has retained the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, in the Federal Government, even after the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the NYSC had disowned the certificates he presented for his appointment.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party described the Tinubu government’s silence as proof of its ample tolerance for corruption of all kinds.

The party described as a great disservice to the country, which has many qualified citizens of competence and integrity, to have at the head of a ministry meant to drive innovation a man tainted with such dubious credentials.

The full statement read: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is not surprised that despite mounting evidence and public outrage, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mr. Uche Nnaji, remains in office after being accused and subsequently admitting that the certificates he presented were not issued by the relevant institutions and may have been forged.

We note that this is not an isolated case. The APC government has had a long, public, and familiar record of certificate-related scandals and questionable academic claims among top officials. These recurring scandals and the persistent stench of certificate forgery are indeed reflective of a party that is foundationally accommodating of deceit and clearly unbothered by basic ethical considerations.

Also Read:

Credible public reports have revealed that both the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have officially disowned the certificates Mr. Nnaji submitted for his ministerial appointment. Even more disturbing are his own court filings admitting that UNN never issued him any degree certificate.

At this point, the question that every Nigerian is asking is simple: if the Minister is not honourable enough to resign, why is the Tinubu administration still keeping him in office? By refusing to act, the Tinubu government and the APC are admitting their complicity in such fraudulent conduct at the highest levels of their government, and making a mockery of their claims to fighting corruption.

On our part, the ADC believes that the very credibility of any governance begins with the integrity of the people elected or appointed to run it. Nigerians cannot be expected to trust a government that is populated by people who have lied under oath about their qualifications.

In this particular instance, a ministry whose mandate is to drive innovation, research, and the advancement of knowledge is now tainted by the dubious credentials of the man that President Tinubu has found fit to serve.

This is deeply unfortunate, but also reflective of the moral compass of this APC government and its scant regard for both integrity and knowledge acquisition.

Our country is blessed with competent and qualified minds in all fields of human endeavour, both at home and across the world; brilliant minds who have earned their place through hard work, integrity, and excellence. Yet this APC government could only find suitable for appointment to such a strategic ministry, or any ministry at all, a man whose claim to higher education has now been brought to question.

The ADC calls for the immediate suspension of Minister Nnaji pending a full independent investigation. If found guilty, he should not only be dismissed with ignominy, he should also face full prosecution for forgery and perjury. Certificate forgery is not a clerical error, it is a crime. If proven, it must attract the full weight of the law. The longer the Tinubu government delays action, the clearer it becomes that integrity and accountability have no place in its leadership consideration.

Both the Senate and the DSS that undertake the responsibility of vetting nominees into high positions in government must also accept vicarious liability and seize this as an invitation to review their vetting process. A Senate that has obliged itself unreservedly to the will of the President is liable to fail in its duty to the people.