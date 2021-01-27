The African Democratic Congress has described the sack of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a step in the right direction, adding, however, that the most important thing is the will to end insecurity.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, said the body language of those in charge of the All Progressives Congress administration did not reflect the will to truly end banditry, terrorism and senseless killings of innocent Nigerians.

He said Nigerians had, for long, called for the removal of the security chiefs but the Federal Government waited until it appeared the centre could no longer hold.

“Sacking the chiefs is a step in the right direction. However, making sure it is not the same old story is more important,” Nwosu said.

He made this positions public in a statement on Tuesday in reaction to the announcement of the acceptance of the resignation of the Service Chiefs and immediate appointment of replacements.

Nwosu noted that Nigeria never had it this bad in terms of insecurity, urging Nigerians to ignore the lies he said were being churned out by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

The party said: “It is step in the right direction, though it should have been done a long time ago, in line with calls by Nigerians across ethnic groups, including state and federal lawmakers.

“The APC-led administration really had no choice than to save its face, considering what insensitive governance has reduced Nigeria to in terms of insecurity in the past few months.

“People are being killed daily, including those that should have a say in the security situation of the country. We have never had it this bad, forget about the lies being churned out by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

“Our party, ADC, hopes this purported sacking of service chiefs is not to dress our wounds and continue with the status quo. Changing the chiefs will not be enough. Having the will to end insecurity no matter who is involved should be our aim. The Buhari government still has time to act.”