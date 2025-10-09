ADC to Amupitan: Your loyalty should be for Nigerians, not ruling party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, urging him to demonstrate loyalty to Nigerians rather than to the ruling party as he assumes leadership of the nation’s electoral body.

According to the party, Amupitan’s appointment presents him with a historic opportunity to distinguish himself as an INEC Chairman who delivers free, fair, and credible elections, rather than being seen as an instrument of political influence.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party was adopting a cautious approach to the development, noting that not much is yet known about the new electoral chief.

“We still don’t know much about him, so there’s a limit to how seriously we can react at this time,” Abdullahi stated.

He, however, expressed optimism that Amupitan would uphold the integrity of the electoral process and act in the interest of citizens.

“We hope he proves loyal to the Nigerian people and not to the government. His appointment gives him a chance to write his name in history as the INEC Chairman who gave Nigerians credible elections, not as a stooge of the ruling party. That is our preliminary comment,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC said its caution mirrors broader public concern about the independence of Nigeria’s electoral institutions, stressing that Amupitan’s tenure would serve as a major test of his integrity and commitment to democratic values.

Abdullahi’s remarks came in response to questions on the ADC’s reaction to the Council of State’s approval of Prof. Amupitan’s nomination as INEC Chairman earlier on Thursday.