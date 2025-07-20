ADC: Tinubu has failed in promise to provide Nigerians with 24 hour electricity 

The African Democratic Congress has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it describes as a growing failure to deliver on his 2023 campaign promise of uninterrupted power supply within four years.

In a tweet posted on X early on Sunday morning by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party accused the administration of presiding over deteriorating electricity conditions, despite steep tariff hikes and widespread public hardship.

The party noted that more than two years into President Tinubu’s term, there has been no major reforms in the power sector, no clear roadmap for improvement, and no measurable progress in expanding access.

Instead, the ADC said, Nigerians have witnessed a surge in electricity tariffs, recurrent national grid failures, and worsening energy poverty—particularly in rural communities. The party called on the President to account for his administration’s inaction and to explain why millions remain in the dark despite earlier promises.

The full tweet read:

Good morning, Nigerians,

Today, we just want to take some time to remind President Tinubu that he promised Nigerians uninterrupted electricity within four years.

Yes, that’s right, Mr. President promised us 24/7 power. All by himself.

Yet today, the facts speak louder than Mr. President’s penchant for broken promises:

1. Since Tinubu took office, electricity tariffs have jumped by 240%, but the grid has collapsed 12 times, plunging millions of homes and businesses into repeated darkness.

2. Over 90 million Nigerians still lack electricity, while many get just 4 to 6 hours a day under Tinubu’s failed Band A–E system.

3. In rural communities, most of Nigeria’s 50 million families remain completely off the grid, with no access to electricity at all.

Yet, Mr. President still has not moved the needle. In 26 months, there has been no major power sector reforms, no clear roadmap, and no sense of urgency.

We are past the halfway mark of this administration, and millions of Nigerians are still charging their phones at mobile charging kiosks, and spending hundreds of thousands to fuel their generators.

So, Mr. President, on this fine Sunday morning, we ask:

– Where is the light?

– What happened to your promise?

– And how much longer do Nigerians have to wait in the dark?

Mr. President, you once said: “If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me.”

Well, Nigerians are listening. And come 2027, we intend to grant your wish.

