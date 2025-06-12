ADC threatens court action against Anambra over N50m campaign fee

The African Democratic Congress has threatened to sue Anambra Government over its policy that governorship candidates for the November 8 election should pay N50 million campaign permit fee.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), had on Wednesday stated that governorship candidates for the November 8 election must pay N50 million campaign permit fee.

The advertisement permit, the agency stated, would enable the candidates and their political parties to deploy campaign materials such as posters, branded vehicles, among others.

NAN reports that 16 contestants, including the incumbent Governor, Chukwuma Soludo have been cleared for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But ADC in the state argued said that the policy was targeted to weaken the opposition political parties.

Patrick Obianyo, the state chairman of ADC, who disclosed the party’s unhappiness on the directive told newsmen on Thursday in Awka that they would challenge the action in court.

”If the state government refuses to withdraw the plan, ADC would institute a legal action against it.

“ADC governorship candidate will not make the payment as it amounts to intimidation and act of stifling democracy and the opposition.

“This is unheard of and unfortunately, a policy coming from the same Soludo who contested for governor in the year 2021 and never paid such money.

“How can a political party pay N50 million for ordinary T-shirt, cap and pamphlet?

“We are witnessing this for the first time in Anambra and one wouldn’t know why the governor decided to have himself associated with such policy.

“This is an indication that Gov. Soludo is afraid of the opposition.

“We never heard of it. We are saying no to such. We are capable of paying, but it is wrong, unconstitutional and undemocratic, and we are rejecting it,” he said.

He said that no stakeholders’ meeting was held before the decision was reached and nobody knew how the state government came about such decision.

Obianyo said that the party had drawn the attention of the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC), leadership on the issue.

He said that the party can’t be intimidated, adding that their governorship candidate and his running mate are fully prepared for the contest.

