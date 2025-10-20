ADC suspends South-South vice chairman, offers reasons

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr Usani Uguru Usani, over alleged violations of the party’s constitution and activities considered harmful to its progress, unity and electoral fortunes.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, followed resolutions reached at the meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Cross River State chapter of the party held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the State Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Hon. James Otudor, said the decision was informed by multiple petitions and reports accusing Dr. Usani of anti-party activities, insubordination, and conduct capable of undermining the cohesion and public image of the party.

According to Otudor, the suspension will remain in force pending the conclusion of a formal investigation by the party’s disciplinary organs in line with the ADC constitution.

The committee also faulted the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, saying she was imposed on the state without consultation.

It alleged that Ms. Wayas had neither engaged the state leadership since assuming office nor demonstrated loyalty to the unity and growth of the party in Cross River.

The SWC therefore urged the national leadership to review her appointment and replace her with a “competent, credible and media-savvy” representative from Cross River who has a proven record of commitment to ADC ideals.

Raising further concerns, the SWC accused some members of the Coalition Movement, who had publicly declared for ADC, of failing to formalize their membership months after making the pledge.

The party warned it would not permit dual membership or allow its platform to be used by individuals pursuing “multiple partisan interests.”

It also noted that some coalition figures who participated in ADC strategy meetings have since accepted caretaker or leadership positions in their former political parties.

The statement directed all coalition leaders and intending members to regularize their registration at ward level within seven days, ending Saturday, October 25, 2025, or risk exclusion from leadership and decision-making structures.

Reaffirming loyalty to the ADC’s national leadership, the Cross River chapter assured members of its readiness to provide credible leadership and build a people-oriented alternative political platform in the state and across the South-South.

“We urge all members to remain calm, law-abiding, and steadfast as the party’s internal mechanisms for discipline, justice and accountability take their full course,” the statement added.