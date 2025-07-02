ADC stakeholders reject Aregbesola’s emergence as scribe

A section of stakeholders of African Democratic Congress have vehemently opposed the emergence of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the party.

Led by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Musa Isa Matara, the group, in a statement on Wednesday, rejected what they termed as the “attempted takeover” of the party by Aregbesola.

“We are not opposed to coalitions. We are not opposed to reform. But we are opposed to hijack, to imposition, and to speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language,” the stakeholders, which include women and youth groups of the party, noted.

Matara insists that until a legitimate, constitutionally-backed ADC National Convention or NEC confirms leadership changes, no one has the moral or legal right to speak for the party nationally.

The stakeholders claim that neither the National Executive Committee nor state chairmen, youth leaders, and elected national officers of the party were consulted over the appointment of Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the party.

Also Read

They insist that the claim that the ADC has become the “platform of the National Opposition Coalition Group” is misleading, adding that millions of members have not been informed or carried along in this so-called coalition.

They added: “If anyone is attempting to force an opposition merger without grassroots consent, they are trampling on democratic ethics and party sovereignty.

“Let it be known to those who are trooping into our party under this chaotic coalition arrangement that the ADC has been battling unresolved legal crises since the 2023 general elections. These matters remain in court and unresolved. Any coalition attempt built on such shaky legal ground is irresponsible and potentially self-destructive.

“We warn those coming into the ADC as part of this imposed arrangement to tread carefully. Be mindful that some few individuals are attempting to sell out the soul of our party for personal gain. The ADC is not for sale. It belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite dealmakers.”

Post Views: 20