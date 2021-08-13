ADC rejigs campaign team, unveils Harris Chuma as DG

As the political battle for Anambra Government House intensifies, the African Democratic Congress’ candidate, Chief Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, has rejigged his campaign team for more efficiency.

A statement from the Campaign Office in Awka announced Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili as the new Campaign Director-General, while Victor Okeke takes charge of the media.

The move is seen in the political circle as strategic, considering the wealth of experience of both men, and is said to be creating shockwaves in the opposing camps due to the track record of the two in terms of grassroots mobilization and sensitization.

Harris, a renowned filmmaker, strategic communications expert and culture advocate, had before now organised the Anambra Media Excellence Awards, Anambra Independent Press Summit, Anambra Social Media Hangouts, as well as several other media events across Nigerian cities.

He worked as the General Secretary of Defence for Igbo Interest in Lagos, and is the founder, Igbo Film Festival and BOT chairman, Association of Digital Media Core Advocates, ADMCA.

The Ogbunike, Anambra State born Chuma-Odili, was a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress in 2017, before defecting to the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He holds a first degree in Mass Communication, and Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Leadership at the IUSEBA University.

He bagged a doctorate in Leadership, Social Advocacy and Community Development from the Prestigious Green Hills University, Denmark, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Management and Strategic Planning.

Chuma is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Don Harry Global Leasing Limited. He is known in Social Media circle as ‘Eze Ogbono’.

On the other hand, Victor Okeke, an accomplished legal practitioner, public affairs analyst, writer and good governance advocate, hails from Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He is currently the State Publicity Secretary of Africa Democratic Congress ADC and former Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Both appointments have been applauded by members of the ADC who have already gone to the turf for mass mobilization of Ndi Anambra towards electing their candidate on November 6.