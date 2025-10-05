ADC: Politics is blinding Tinubu to insecurity in Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress on Sunday criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as his continued insensitivity to Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, accusing him of prioritising political appearances over his sacred duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party also dismissed as mere “political rhetoric” the President’s remarks at the Church of Christ in Nations in Jos that his mission is to unite Nigerians.

It said the President’s actions since he came to office did not indicate that he understands what it takes to unite Nigerians.

The party said Nigeria is under attack, and offered suggestions to the Tinubu administration on how to tackle the problem of insecurity in the country.

The full statement read: The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is deeply disturbed by the brazen insensitivity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the growing insecurity in the country.

As the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in whom the constitutional authority to secure the lives and property of citizens is vested, the President’s continued preference for attending social and political events in the midst of alarming deterioration of internal security is both unacceptable and irresponsible.

Just today, the newspapers are reporting that nine Local Government Areas in Kwara State, a state that had until this APC-led administration enjoyed a reputation for peace and stability, reportedly came under siege by armed bandits. In a development that underscores the extent of state fragility, residents are now being forced to provide food items, drinks, money, and other services as ransom payments. This is a complete failure of governance. Yet, the presidency has neither acknowledged the situation nor outlined any plan of action to support the affected communities or hold those responsible to account.

On the same day, a similar tragic attack by gunmen was reported in Kogi State, during which travellers were killed and several others, including women and children, were abducted for ransom. Earlier in the week, there were reports that more than 180 schools across states in Northern Nigeria have been shut and children kept at home as a result of worsening insecurity. Unfortunately, these reports form part of a broader and bloodier pattern. From Plateau to Zamfara, Benue to Niger, Kaduna to Kwara, incidents of mass abductions, violent attacks, and forced displacement continue to rise.

Despite this, the federal government persists in offering vague assurances that “progress” is being made, an insensitive claim that is being refuted daily in blood and body counts of innocent victims who, it now appears, the gunmen kill for sport.

While rural communities are being emptied and schools are being shut down, the President continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving political associates. This sends the unfortunate message that the President cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens.

We recall that earlier in the year, hundreds of people were killed by gunmen in the same Plateau State in attacks that lasted several months, but the President never thought it necessary to visit the state at the time. Instead, the President remained in the cosy comfort of the Presidential Villa to condemn the attacks he should have prevented and issued directives that no one obeyed.

President Tinubu’s claim of progress in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria is indeed a tragic denial of the reality of most Nigerians who have had to bury loved ones in recent days and on a daily basis. This denial by the President, no doubt, emanates either from cruel indifference or tragic oversimplification of a very complex problem. This is why the President does not say anything new or promise anything new on how he plans to lift this siege on Nigeria.

The ADC therefore finds it hollow and insincere the President’s claim that he plans to unite Nigerians. For avoidance of doubt, President Tinubu’s actions or inactions since he came to power have divided Nigerians more than ever before. And he cannot erase this record by attending one ceremonial church event in Jos or wearing Isiagu in Imo. Symbolism of national unity, no matter how well delivered, cannot replace the responsibility to truly unite, even with simple actions of showing up wherever the people need you, not when you need to make political appearances for your friends.

The ADC therefore calls on the Tinubu administration to do the following:

First, formally acknowledge the scale and complexity of the security situation across the country, and stop making insensitive claims of progress which mock the reality of Nigerians.

Second, engage honestly and directly with the affected states, local governments, and communities, listen to their stories, and ask for ideas.

Third, elevate security alertness level in the country and coordinate joint military and police deployments to these areas with the full involvement of local and state security networks.

Fourth, commit to regular public reporting on security incidents and outcomes. And finally, institute a transparent mechanism for tracking and auditing the use of federal security funds.

Nigeria is under attack. This administration must stop pretending otherwise. They must stop treating national security as a political talking point and start treating it as a governing priority. The lives of Nigerians must matter more than soundbites and ceremonies. The time for symbolic gestures is over. What the country needs now is responsible leadership, operational urgency, and measurable results.