ADC: Governors’ defections part of conspiracy for one-party state

The African Democratic Congress has said that the recent defections of some state governors to the ruling party have vindicated the position of the opposition coalition that the APC’s plan has been to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

In a statement signed by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said that with their recent defections, the governors of Enugu and Bayelsa have betrayed their long-suffering people and joined the gang-up against Nigerians.

The party insists that the opposition is not bothered by what it described as “political apostasy” by the governors because the 2027 elections will be a contest between the people of Nigeria and the ruling party that has sent the majority into abject poverty and made life unbearable for most.

The full statement read: “The recent defections by the governors of Enugu and Bayelsa States to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) validates the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s long-standing warning that President Bola Tinubu is determined to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, no matter the cost to democracy or national stability.

While it may seem like the APC has added more governors to its column, in reality, what has happened is these governors have actually abandoned their people to team up with the ruling party that has made life miserable for the majority.

Nigerians can see the current state of the nation. They live through the APC’s failures every single day. Even those who once campaigned for the APC or had its logo on their social media profiles now avoid association with the party. Why? Because the Tinubu administration has failed on insecurity, failed on economic management, failed on healthcare, failed on social welfare, failed on corruption, and failed to restore Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

Every day, Nigerians are paying the price for these failures. Food prices continue to increase, jobs are non-existent, and insecurity continues to choke every part of the country.

When the ruling party has misgoverned the country, the only hope for the people in a democracy is for the opposition to rise up in defence, propose alternative ideas, and lead the people out of their misery. This is what Nigerians expected from these governors in opposition. Instead, they abdicated. And in an act of historic political apostasy, they chose to join the grand conspiracy against the Nigerian people. They abandoned their people, not out of conviction but out of cowardice and other selfish considerations.

While the ruling party continues to celebrate the defection of these governors, the ADC and the opposition coalition are equally delighted that the line has been made even clearer between those who are committed to saving the country and those who merely want to join the gravy train. The people can see, and they are waiting. 2027 will be a clear battle between the people of Nigeria and President Tinubu and his gang of governors in the APC.”