ADC exploiting Buhari’s death for relevance, not Tinubu’s government – Presidency

The Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, on Saturday, has condemned what it described as an “obnoxious statement” from the African Democratic Congress regarding the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dare accused the ADC of “exploiting” Buhari’s death for political gain, labelling their actions as a “laughable tantrum” and “manufactured outrage.”

In a strong-worded response issued on Saturday, Dare asserted that the ADC’s latest outburst is nothing more than a desperate attempt by a “poorly amalgamated political contraption desperately clutching at straws for relevance it will never attain.”

He highlighted a pattern of what he called “hollow, attention-seeking criticisms” from the party, which he claims is still grappling with an identity crisis.

“This is not the first time the ADC, in its pitiful, stuttering attempts at reinvention, has embarrassed itself with hollow, attention-seeking criticisms and press releases.

“A party still grappling with an identity crisis presumes lecturing the President of the Federal Republic on governance, decorum, and public accountability. How utterly ridiculous”, Dare stated.

The Special Adviser specifically addressed the ADC’s allegation that President Tinubu’s government is “exploiting” Buhari’s passing.

He dismissed this as dishonest and an “insult to millions of Nigerians who genuinely mourn the loss of a statesman, and who watched the State Burial accorded Buhari with solemn respect and dignity.”

Dare turned the accusation back on the opposition party, stating, “Let it be said clearly: the ADC is the one exploiting Buhari’s death for political attention, not this government. They have chosen to dance on his grave for relevance.”

He cited instances like the “choreographed arrival” of Atiku and El Rufai in Daura, which he claimed was met with chants aimed at making political capital from a solemn moment, as further evidence of the ADC’s “utterly shameless” conduct.

The Presidency maintained that President Tinubu’s administration is neither desperate nor seeking cheap popularity, preferring instead to let its “growing list of achievements speak louder than the noisy irrelevance of groups like the ADC.”

Dare emphasised that the burial of former President Buhari was conducted with the “complete honour befitting a leader of his stature,” evidenced by the attendance of world leaders and the widespread viewership across Nigeria.

While the ADC “howls,” Dare outlined a series of tangible achievements by the current administration: “The Naira has been stabilised and exchange rates harmonised. Oil production has increased to 1.7 million barrels per day (MBPD), and FAAC allocations have surged by over 60%. As a result, 31 states, previously burdened by debt, are now able to pay salaries, pensions, and contractors. The Naira has also been decoupled from oil market volatility, regaining resilience.

“Furthermore, electricity has been restored to long-neglected communities, and significant infrastructure projects like the Ogbia-Nembe Road, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and Sokoto-Badagry Road have been delivered.

“About 400,000 students are benefiting from the historic NELFUND loan scheme, and Regional Commissions have been established to drive balanced development nationwide. The Consumer Credit Scheme has also been launched, laying the foundation for a credit-based economy and combating corruption.”

Dare concluded by urging Nigerians to disregard the “political noise from an outfit gasping for attention,” reaffirming that President Tinubu remains focused on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda and will not dignify the “desperate antics of political scavengers.” dancing on Buhari’s grave’ for attention

