ADC condemns PDP Governors’ ‘insensitive’ meeting in Zamfara after killings

The African Democratic Congress has criticised governors of the Peoples Democratic Party for holding a political meeting in Zamfara State just days after dozens of people were killed in a series of attacks by gunmen.

Recently, gunmen attacked communities in the state, with a recent incident leaving 24 people dead, 16 injured and 144 kidnapped across several local government areas.

Despite the killings, PDP governors held their meeting in the state on Saturday, August 23.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the meeting as “insensitive” and a display of disregard for the victims of the attacks.

“Instead of the governors to rally around their beleaguered colleague to help stop the orgy of killings, they chose to stage a political rally at the scene of mass murder, even if it meant trampling on the memory of the victims,” the statement read.

“The photos of PDP Governors in full ceremonial robes, grinning for the camera is totally out of place in an environment that still reeks of so much blood and sorrow,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC further criticised the country’s two major parties, accusing them of focusing on politics rather than the welfare of citizens.

“This act alone further underlines an important fact: neither the ruling APC nor the incurably afflicted PDP care about the people and their suffering. They only care about power and politics,” the statement said.

The party also faulted President Bola Tinubu for what it described as a failure to address the spate of killings in Zamfara and Katsina states.

