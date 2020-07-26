Tosin Adarabioyo has admitted that he’s loved his season with Rovers and believes he returns to parent club Manchester City a better player.

Adarabioyo swapped the Etihad for Ewood almost a year ago, and certainly impressed with his calm displays in the back four throughout his 35 appearances in all competitions.

His assured performances ensured that the towering defender quickly became a favourite with the fans, with his three goals also helping to cement a strong bond with the supporters in the stands.

And looking back on his year in East Lancashire, the 22-year-old says he departs with the fondest of memories from his stay.

“We were all disappointed that we didn’t get over the line and get into the play-offs, but looking back, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club,” he told iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“We were desperate to get into the top six and it was heartbreaking that we couldn’t quite do it in the end.

“It’s been a long season with everything that’s gone on, and it was mainly down to a few results as to why we didn’t get ourselves over that line.

“It’s been a great experience to be amongst some great lads. On a personal level, I feel like I’ve had a lot of good performances and have shown people what I can do.

“Last season I didn’t play at centre half as much as I’d have liked to, so I’m delighted to have played regular football at the heart of the back four.”

His three goals helped the team to a trio of victories – over Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City.

His goal against Wednesday was the first of his professional career, and really got his relationship with the supporters up and running.

“The moment that stands out was the win over Sheffield Wednesday at home,” Adarabioyo admitted. “It was my first goal and then Bucko [John Buckley] went on to get that dramatic winner late on.

“It was a goal that put us back into the game and helped us get the win, a great day for all of us.

“I love our fans, they’ve given me lots of support and a lot of love ever since I walked theought the door. I’ve come here, I’ve had the song, which I really appreciate, it’s just a shame they haven’t been in stadiums for the final games.

“I’m very thankful to them, they’ve been fantastic all season and I certainly wish them and everyone at the club all the very best for the future.”