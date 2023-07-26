Adamu’s successor: North West APC chairmen endorse Ganduje

828 828

Chairmen, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of North West geographical zone, have risen from their meeting held in Kaduna, to endorse the candidacy of the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the Party.

The party Chairmen in a communique issued at the end of their meeting took the decision to endorse the immediate past Governor of Kano State, for what they described as his immense contributions to the success and development of the APC.

The six paragraph communique was signed by all the seven North West States Chairmen, namely; Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, Sokoto State; Air Cdre. Emmanuel K. Jekada (rtd), Kaduna State; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Kebbi hammad Sani Ali, Katsina State.

According to them, Ganduje sojourned the State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Kano State; Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, Jigawa State; Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Zamfara State and Hon. Muwhole country during the 2023 general election, making immense contributions, which saw to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

“We the State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from the seven States comprising Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa that made up the Northwest Geopolitical Zone of the country rising from a meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday, 25/07/2023, unanimously endorsed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.”

“This decision followed the immense contributions made to the party by the two terms governor of the second most populous state in the nation, Kano, especially at the 2023 general election which saw the emergence of our most enviable President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

“It is on record that Dr. Ganduje sojourned the whole country making contacts and convincing Nigerians on what Nigeria and Nigerians stand to benefit should Tinubu emerge as president.

Also Read:

“We as leaders of the ruling party in our respective states have also gone through every step of good reasons and came to the conclusion and conviction that based on qualification, wealth of experience, maturity, steadfastness, commitment and resilience, Ganduje is the best person for the exalted office of chairman of the party, not only from the zone but in the country.

“Our continued appreciation will be undaunted to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the special recognition he has always accorded the zone, the people and the party at all times. The North West zone will always be with the president as he marches towards making Nigeria greater,” the communique read.