Adamu shuns Governors, NWC over consensus candidate

Due to his failure in imposing a presidential candidate on his party, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has shunned members of his National Working Committee and Governors elected on its platform.

Adamu was expected to meet with the Governors and members of the NWC on Monday night at the APC secretariat.

But Adamu was missing at the meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes.

He had earlier in the day announced the President of the Senate, Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s consensus candidate for the party’s presidential primaries in Abuja between June 6 and 8, 2022.

He claimed he had the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari to announce Lawan as the consensus candidate.

However, minutes after the announcement, President Buhari spoke from the Presidential Villa at a meeting with Northern Governors elected on the platform of the party that he has no anointed candidate for the primaries.

The Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was asked by newsmen to speak on the outcome of their brief meeting with the governors, simply said: “We are yet to reach decision on consensus.”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Aminu Masari (Katsina), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and many others were at the meeting.