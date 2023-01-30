Adams: Globalising business bond between Nigeria, Thailand, by Kehinde Aderemi

For 10 days, that was between January 15 and 25, 2023, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, took a major leap in the business world when he travelled to Thailand to explore the business prospects of the Asian country. The business trip wasn’t accidental.

It was a journey that started about two years ago with the Thailand Government and the business conglomerates.

Despite the initial postponements, the journey to Thailand offered better opportunities for the Yoruba Generalissimo and stakeholders in the Asian country to discuss the prospects of building strong ties in several business projects.

Nigeria is the pride of Africa, with a big business environment, but the ravaging spate of insecurity has made the country a shadow among the comity of nations. Communication giants like the MTN, AIRTEL and several others tried it and they confessed that the Nigerian market remains the best in Africa.

In the good old days, Nigeria was the giant of Africa. With its huge human capital and material resources, Nigeria dwarfed other African countries in many areas. With the obvious challenges and risk resulting from the security situation in the country, many great countries still prefer to do business in Nigeria than any other African countries.

That was what triggered the business meetings between Aare Gani Adams and the Thailand business community recently. Beaming with the joy of fulfilling one of his roles as the Yoruba Generalissimo, Iba Adams set the ball rolling when he presented his all-inclusive business proposals to the Thai Chambers of Commerce and Trade Association and they all agreed to partner with the Yoruba culture aficionado

While presenting his speech on the need to boost the business bond with the Asian country, Iba Gani Adams said he was pleased that his lifelong ambition was beginning to come to reality. He added that the best way to explore the various business opportunities between Nigeria and Thailand was to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Disclosing further that the reason for holding different business meetings with the Thailand business partners was to discuss the prospects of having a global business brand between Nigeria and Thailand. He stressed the need for the two countries to create viable business opportunities that could enhance the possibility of addressing the various problems confronting the two countries.

In his words: “We seek investors and business partners that will work with us in making these projects a reality both in Nigeria and in Thailand. We intend to build a Thai-Nigeria Trade Centre, set up a new Oodua Farm Village and also build the Buddhist Temple in all the Thai-Nigeria Trade centres.

Iba Adams added also that the three projects are futuristic in nature, insisting that it has been his desire to empower Nigerian youths and women in his capacity as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

Giving insights into the prospects of the business, Adams told the world that the best approach for the success of the meetings was to remain focused on the need to strengthen the business prospects and bring about global gains and opportunities for the two countries. Part of the gains of the global business parley, he noted, was the transformation of the business milieu.

While admitting that the global business environment is highly competitive, he added that with the huge human capital and material resources in Nigeria, it is possible to explore the business potentials that can help the growth of both Nigeria and Thailand, making the two countries the global business hub in the world.

Speaking further, Iba Adams said the purpose of the various business meetings with the Chairman of Board of Directors and Board of Directors of Thai Chambers of Commerce and Board of Trade in Thailand, Sanan Angubolkul, and other top business owners in Bangkok, Thailand is to expand the coast of Nigeria’s business and Yorubaland in particular. He maintained also that he is looking at a better way of using the global inter-business relationship as tools to strengthen the bond between the Republic of Thailand and Nigeria.

In his remarks, President, Thai-Nigeria Trade Association and host, Dr. Vorrakorn Chamnanpaisarn, expressed delight at the various business parleys held. He applauded the courage of Iba Adams for bringing up enduring business ideas and proposals that could enhance bilateral trade between Thailand and Nigeria.

San Angubolkul assured Aare Adams of a prosperous business prospects, stating that all the stakeholders in the Thailand business community would support the business idea to thrive and drive prospective customers to Nigeria. He added also that the visit of the Yoruba Generalissimo had been a major boost to Thailand business community, stating also that the Thailand business conglomerates will support the Thai-Nigeria business initiative.

In my view, the business will create another window of opportunities to explore the biggest market in Africa and that the Thai business partners are ready to work together as a team in driving that global market. Apart from the three major areas specified in the Thai-Nigeria business initiatives, there are other areas of interest that the Yoruba Generalissimo and the Thailand Trade Association agreed upon.

Other sectors highlighted in the business proposals include the education, agric and other important sectors. For instance, in Asia, China is the leading creator of businesses. As

one of the leading nations, Thailand remains the greatest beneficiary of the China business growth and development plan.

Whether we like it or not, it is very important to say that the Gani Adams’ Thailand trip was an eye-opener for the people and it is an opportunity to drive the tourism potentials of the country.

As the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland and Global Convener of the Yoruba diaspora organsation, the Oodua Progressives Union, presently in 96 countries across the six continents of the world, Iba Adams has a global strength of using the OPU as a vehicle to drive the business prospects in Yorubaland. He is fulfilling his purpose, not only as the king of all warriors in Yorubaland, but as the sole purveyor of good tidings in Yorubaland.

Today, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland has endeared himself to many people, spreading the gospel of unity and peace beyond the shores of Nigeria and at the same time marketing the Nigerian dream and that of the Yoruba race to other countries of the world. And as he rightly said during one of his meetings with the Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand, Oma Djebah, it is his life long ambition to create job opportunities for the Nigerian youths and women in particular.

That is one of the greatest legacies of the Yoruba Generalissimo and we are still counting.

. Aderemi is the Special Assistant on Media to the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.